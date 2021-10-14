Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

