QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

