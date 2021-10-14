QS Investors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,757 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.44.

ADS opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

