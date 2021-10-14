QS Investors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

