QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,292,316. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

