QS Investors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific stock opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

