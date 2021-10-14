Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 15,202 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 711.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,129 shares of company stock worth $9,295,019. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

Shares of SITE opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $212.12. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

