Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.48 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 224,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYCB stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

