Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.87 Million in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,936 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

