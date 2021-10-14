Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.