Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 20,298 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.67. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

