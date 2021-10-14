QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.02 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.02 million and $50,523.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00236733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.