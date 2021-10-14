Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 620.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Qurate Retail worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

QRTEA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

