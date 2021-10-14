Raymond James Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.90.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

