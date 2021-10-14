Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLLMF. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

RLLMF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

