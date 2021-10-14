Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after purchasing an additional 328,215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 43,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,778. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

