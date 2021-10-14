Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/20/2021 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Healthcare Trust of America Inc alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.