Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,699 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.