Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,767,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,205,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

