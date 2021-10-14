Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLXXF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228. Relx has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $31.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

