Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Byrna Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Byrna Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYRN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

In other news, CFO David North acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Wager acquired 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $385,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

