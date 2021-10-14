REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 2.69.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.