Reviewing Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Biostage alerts:

This table compares Biostage and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62%

Biostage has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Biostage and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.15%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Biostage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.82 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.36

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sensus Healthcare.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.