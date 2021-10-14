RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.54. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 298,598 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

