Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RMNI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

