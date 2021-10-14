RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,933 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.47% of RingCentral worth $125,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $236.96 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day moving average of $267.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

