RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a growth of 989.7% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
