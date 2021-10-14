RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a growth of 989.7% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

