RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. 166,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,207,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.