Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE RHI opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.