Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

ENVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ENVX opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

