Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 400 price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 367.77.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

