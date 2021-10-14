Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in September

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ROIUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Route1 has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Get Route1 alerts:

About Route1

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.