Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in September

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of ROIUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Route1 has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
