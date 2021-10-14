Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Price Target to $16.00

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $418.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

