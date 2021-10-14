Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,759.20

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,759.20 ($22.98) and last traded at GBX 1,751.60 ($22.88), with a volume of 630584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,738.80 ($22.72).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDSB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.25 billion and a PE ratio of 33.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,507.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,412.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

