Royale Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $792,889.99 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $792,889.99 and $206,866.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,476.27 or 1.00060416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.77 or 0.06367341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

