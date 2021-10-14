Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

