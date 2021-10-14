Safe Haven Market Cap Hits $11.94 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.35 or 0.00620673 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

