SafeBlast 1-Day Volume Tops $153,457.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $534,886.04 and approximately $153,457.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,079.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.32 or 0.01060141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.15 or 0.00332012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00297839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

