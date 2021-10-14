Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.79.

Saia stock opened at $247.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.79 and its 200 day moving average is $230.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

