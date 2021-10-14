Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

