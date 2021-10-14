Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 360,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

SALM opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.48. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.