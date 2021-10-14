Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.52 ($37.08).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching €28.48 ($33.51). 178,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.29. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

