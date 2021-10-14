Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG opened at €28.48 ($33.51) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.