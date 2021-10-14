Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock opened at €28.48 ($33.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.29.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.