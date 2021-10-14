Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

