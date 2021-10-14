Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.
OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
