Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the September 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS SAMOF remained flat at $$2.82 during trading hours on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.