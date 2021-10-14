Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,151 shares.The stock last traded at $84.48 and had previously closed at $83.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

