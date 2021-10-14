Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.29, but opened at $93.79. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $95.05, with a volume of 4,873 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

