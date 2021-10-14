Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in September

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 15th total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

SCFLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$8.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

