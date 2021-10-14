Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $1,443.40 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52-week low of $1,443.40 and a 52-week high of $1,558.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,553.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.62.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

