Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $1,443.40 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52-week low of $1,443.40 and a 52-week high of $1,558.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,553.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.62.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.